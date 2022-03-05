Former US president Donald Trump (left) with his deputy Mike Pence in Washington. File photo: AFP
Ukraine war: in veiled swipe at Trump, Mike Pence says no room in Republican Party for ‘Putin apologists’
- The former vice-president, in a speech to donors, took on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Putin for his invasion of Ukraine
- He also urged Republicans to move on from the 2020 US election result which Trump still disputes
Topic | Ukraine
