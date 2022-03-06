Military jets fly during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus drills in February. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: US, Poland working on supplying Russian-made jets to Kyiv
- The idea was floated by Ukrainian President Zelensky during a video call with US lawmakers
- The senators said they supported the aircraft transfer plan, which could involve Russian-made planes on which Ukrainian pilots are trained
Topic | Ukraine
