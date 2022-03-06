The spider can grow to as long as 8cm (3 inches). Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Giant spiders from Japan could colonise the US East Coast, from New York to Georgia
- The palm-sized jōro spiders are believed to have arrived in the US from shipping containers around 2013
- While little is known about the biology or physiology of the species in this new range, they do not seem to harm local ecosystems, researchers say
