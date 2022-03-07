People participate in a rally while hundreds of vehicles are parked at Hagerstown Speedway, Maryland, before travelling to Washington to protest against coronavirus mandates on March 5. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: ‘People’s Convoy’ truck protest drives laps around Washington
- The so-called People’s Convoy is calling for an end to all coronavirus restrictions and was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralysed Ottawa, Canada
- The convoy’s message has been undercut in recent weeks as major US cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against Covid-19
