People stand among debris in Winterset, Iowa, US on Sunday after a tornado tore through the area. Photo: The Des Moines Register via AP
Tornado sweeps through Iowa, US, killing seven people, including two children

  • Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds
  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for the county, which allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts

Associated Press
Updated: 5:43am, 7 Mar, 2022

