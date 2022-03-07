People stand among debris in Winterset, Iowa, US on Sunday after a tornado tore through the area. Photo: The Des Moines Register via AP
Tornado sweeps through Iowa, US, killing seven people, including two children
- Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for the county, which allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts
Topic | United States
People stand among debris in Winterset, Iowa, US on Sunday after a tornado tore through the area. Photo: The Des Moines Register via AP