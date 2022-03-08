Bill Cosby looks to the sound of supporters and detractors screaming at him outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Philadelphia in September 2018. Photo: TNS
US Supreme Court rejects bid to revive Bill Cosby sex assault case
- The comedian was released last year when his 2018 conviction was overturned, in what many saw as a blow to the #MeToo movement
- Cosby had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 17 years ago
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
