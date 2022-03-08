Russia launches its first Avangard hypersonic missile from the Dombarovsky position area in December 2018. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via EPA-EFE
Russia launches its first Avangard hypersonic missile from the Dombarovsky position area in December 2018. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via EPA-EFE
Defence
World /  United States & Canada

Hypersonic missile failures cast doubt on US bid to catch up with China and Russia

  • Issues with Lockheed Martin’s Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon mean a tight time line to have it declared combat-ready by end September
  • A production decision on the first 12 missiles that was previously planned for January is on hold pending the results of a failure review and further tests

Topic |   Defence
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:03am, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia launches its first Avangard hypersonic missile from the Dombarovsky position area in December 2018. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via EPA-EFE
Russia launches its first Avangard hypersonic missile from the Dombarovsky position area in December 2018. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE