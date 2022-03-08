US President Donald Trump (right) and US Attorney General William Barr look on during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in July 2019. Photo: TNS
China wants to ‘raid’ US, not trade with it, says Donald Trump’s ex-attorney general William Barr
- US firms are too close to Beijing, which is on an ‘economic blitzkrieg’ to surpass the US, Barr says in a new book about his time in Trump’s administration
- As the top US law enforcement officer, Barr had played a leading role in Trump’s ‘China Initiative’, which drew accusations of racial discrimination
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump (right) and US Attorney General William Barr look on during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in July 2019. Photo: TNS