The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is displayed on the trading floor after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US stocks see worst plunge in 17 months as Ukraine crisis threatens global economy
- The S&P 500 sank almost 3 per cent for its worst day since October 2020, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 3.7 per cent
- Markets are on edge after reports that the Biden administration is considering whether to ban the import of Russian oil and energy products
