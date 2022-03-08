Signs displaying fuel prices at a gas station in San Francisco, California, on Monday. The average price of gasoline in the US has jumped above US$4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 in a clear sign of the energy inflation that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Bloomberg
US considers banning Russian oil, easing sanctions on Venezuela

  • President Biden wants to economically punish Moscow for invading Ukraine while limiting impact on pump prices for consumers
  • So far the West has avoided targeting Russia’s robust energy sector; officials suggest such a move could weaken the global economy

Updated: 12:29am, 9 Mar, 2022

