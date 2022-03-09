Juror No 50, who gave his first and middle names as Scotty David, arrives at courthouse in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse

  • The juror says it was a mistake not to disclose his history despite being asked about it during the selection process, but he did not lie to get on the jury
  • The British socialite was convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teen girls, but her lawyers say the verdict should be thrown out

Associated Press
Updated: 6:27am, 9 Mar, 2022

