Surgeon Bartley P. Griffith poses with patient David Bennett before a successful transplant of a genetically modified pig heart at the University of Maryland Medical Centre in Baltimore in January. Photo: University of Maryland School of Medicine via EPA-EFE
US man who got first pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
- Patient David Bennett’s experimental procedure raised hopes for cross-species donation as an eventual solution for a chronic shortage of human organs
- In the months after the medical milestone, Bennett was able to spend time with family, do physiotherapy and watch the Super Bowl
Topic | Medicine
