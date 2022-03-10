Director Ryan Coogler attends Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch during the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in California in January 2019. Photo: TNS
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistakenly handcuffed as bank robber
- Police were alerted after the filmmaker tried to withdraw over US$10,000 and handed the teller a note asking for the transaction to be handled discreetly
- The officer who filed the report said the incident was ‘a mistake by Bank Of America’ and that Coogler was never in the wrong
