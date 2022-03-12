Writer E. Jean Carroll listens as she meets reporters outside a courthouse in New York in March 2020. Photo: AP
Donald Trump can’t sue rape accuser to stop her defamation case, US judge rules
- The judge accused the ex-US president of ‘bad faith’ in needlessly delaying writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him
- Carroll alleges Trump defamed her by saying he did not know her, accusing her of concocting the rape claim to sell her book and saying: ‘She’s not my type’
Topic | Donald Trump
Writer E. Jean Carroll listens as she meets reporters outside a courthouse in New York in March 2020. Photo: AP