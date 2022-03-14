Former US president Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Former US president Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19, encourages vaccines
- ‘I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,’ Obama tweeted, adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative
- Obama reiterated his support for the vaccine on Sunday, saying his own positive test was ‘a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
