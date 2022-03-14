Former US president Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Former US president Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19, encourages vaccines

  • ‘I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,’ Obama tweeted, adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative
  • Obama reiterated his support for the vaccine on Sunday, saying his own positive test was ‘a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:08am, 14 Mar, 2022

