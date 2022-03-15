Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, in 2019. Photo: AP
‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin is finally being deported from US to Germany, sources say
- Sorokin was expected to be removed from her prison in upstate New York on Monday and then fly to Germany, a lawyer for Sorokin said
- Sorokin’s exploits grifting New York’s social scene were chronicled in Inventing Anna, a Netflix limited series released last month
Topic | Crime
Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, in 2019. Photo: AP