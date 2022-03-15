Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in Washington in December 2021. Photo: Reuters
Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson headed to space on Blue Origin craft
- The launch is scheduled for March 23 and Davidson will be the third celebrity on a Blue Origin flight after Star Trek actor William Shatner and NFL star Michael Strahan
- Blue Origin flights give passengers a few minutes of weightlessness above the Earth’s surface before the capsule parachutes and lands in the West Texas desert
Topic | Space
Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in Washington in December 2021. Photo: Reuters