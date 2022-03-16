Police released images of a suspect in the shooting of homeless men in New York and Washington. Photos: NYPD via TNS
Suspect arrested over shootings of homeless men in Washington and New York

  • The victims, two of whom died, had been targeted by a ‘cold-blooded killer’, says New York mayor Eric Adams, amid a rise of violent crime in the city
  • Police had been searching for a lone gunman, who was linked to the attacks by forensic evidence

Reuters
Updated: 1:19am, 16 Mar, 2022

