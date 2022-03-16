Robert Peterson holds a photo showing his late mother, Yong Ae Yue, on March 10. Yue was one of eight people shot and killed at various massage businesses in the Atlanta area a year ago. Photo: AP
A year later, Atlanta spa shooting victims’ families grieve and heal
- Eight people, six of them of Asian, were killed by a gunman, galvanising a movement to fight violence against people of Asian descent in the US
- Whether it is living in their late mother’s home or speaking out about gun control, those left behind are finding their own ways to mourn their loved ones
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
Robert Peterson holds a photo showing his late mother, Yong Ae Yue, on March 10. Yue was one of eight people shot and killed at various massage businesses in the Atlanta area a year ago. Photo: AP