Robert Peterson holds a photo showing his late mother, Yong Ae Yue, on March 10. Yue was one of eight people shot and killed at various massage businesses in the Atlanta area a year ago. Photo: AP
A year later, Atlanta spa shooting victims’ families grieve and heal

  • Eight people, six of them of Asian, were killed by a gunman, galvanising a movement to fight violence against people of Asian descent in the US
  • Whether it is living in their late mother’s home or speaking out about gun control, those left behind are finding their own ways to mourn their loved ones

Associated Press
Updated: 6:15am, 16 Mar, 2022

