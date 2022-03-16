The Ever Forward (pictured) has the same owners as the Ever Given, which clogged up the Suez Canal last year. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong-flagged Ever Forward cargo ship runs aground in US, year after Suez Canal Ever Given fiasco
- The 334-metre Ever Forward ran aground in Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore on Sunday night
- Ship is operated by Evergreen Marine, the same Taiwanese company that operates the Ever Given
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
