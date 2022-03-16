Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is introduced before his virtually addresses the US Congress on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky makes urgent plea to US Congress for more supplies to fight Russia
- Speaking mostly through a translator, the Ukrainian president compared the Russian invasion to Pearl Harbour and the September 11 attacks
- Zelenksy wants the US government to send more financial aid, impose stiffer sanctions on Moscow and get more aggressive in both arming and defending Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is introduced before his virtually addresses the US Congress on Wednesday. Photo: AFP