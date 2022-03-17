Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan poses for a photo during an interview at the Hong Kong Professonal Teacher’s Union in June 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan poses for a photo during an interview at the Hong Kong Professonal Teacher’s Union in June 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
World /  United States & Canada

China harassed Tiananmen Square dissident running for US Congress, prosecutors say

  • The target was not identified in court documents, but fits the description of former protester Xiong Yan
  • Chinese government agent Lin Qiming allegedly asked a private investigator to help manufacture a political scandal to undermine the candidate

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:54am, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan poses for a photo during an interview at the Hong Kong Professonal Teacher’s Union in June 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan poses for a photo during an interview at the Hong Kong Professonal Teacher’s Union in June 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE