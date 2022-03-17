Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan poses for a photo during an interview at the Hong Kong Professonal Teacher’s Union in June 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
China harassed Tiananmen Square dissident running for US Congress, prosecutors say
- The target was not identified in court documents, but fits the description of former protester Xiong Yan
- Chinese government agent Lin Qiming allegedly asked a private investigator to help manufacture a political scandal to undermine the candidate
Topic | US-China relations
Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan poses for a photo during an interview at the Hong Kong Professonal Teacher’s Union in June 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang