Pacific Networks and ComNet earlier told the US Federal Communications Commission that their operations are not subject to Chinese government control. Photo: AP
China’s Pacific Networks ejected from US by telecoms watchdog
- The move continues a series of bans on Chinese companies by the FCC, showing the Biden administration remains concerned over potential espionage and data theft
- The agency previously barred China Unicom Hong Kong and China Telecom (Americas), and refused to let China Mobile enter the US market
Topic | US-China relations
