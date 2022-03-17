A Glock 17 pistol is seen at an exhibition. Fan Yang bought two pistols for his wife’s employer, claiming they were for himself. Photo: Shutterstock
Jail for US Navy officer Fan Yang, who bought guns for Chinese national

  • The lieutenant was found guilty of obtaining two pistols for his wife’s employer, Ge Songtao, the head of a Chinese defence contracting firm
  • Yang bought a Sig Sauer 9mm and a Glock 9mm, claiming the firearms were for himself; he also lied about his relationship with Ge

Reuters
Updated: 7:22am, 17 Mar, 2022

