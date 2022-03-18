Karen Fukuhara attends Los Angeles Confidential’s Annual Emmys Celebration at The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in September 2021. Photo: TNS
Asian-American actress Karen Fukuhara attacked on anniversary of Atlanta shootings
- ‘Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help,’ the star on superhero series The Boys wrote on Instagram, saying a stranger had struck her in the head
- Fukuhara was targeted exactly one year after eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed at three Atlanta-area spas
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
Karen Fukuhara attends Los Angeles Confidential’s Annual Emmys Celebration at The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in September 2021. Photo: TNS