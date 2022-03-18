Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles in June 2020. Photo: AP
Ron Jeremy rape case paused amid questions over porn star’s mental health
- The adult film actor’s lawyer says his client could not recognise him, refused to get in his wheelchair, and was generally ‘non-responsive’ inside his cell
- Jeremy was indicted on more than 30 criminal counts last year based on allegations made by 21 different women
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
