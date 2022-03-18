US space agency Nasa rolled out its first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Thursday for a countdown rehearsal. Photo: Nasa
Nasa rolls out its mega moon rocket for launch pad tests
- System is part of Nasa’s Artemis mission which aims to land US astronauts on the moon again
- Journey to launch pad marks public’s first glimpse of a space vehicle more than a decade in development
