Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel on March 14. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
US moves to ground Roman Abramovich plane and 99 others over Russia export violations

  • The list includes 99 Boeing planes operated by Russian carriers as well as a Gulfstream G650 belonging to sanctioned Russian businessman Abramovich
  • The US Commerce Department said in a statement the action means ‘international flights from Russia on these aircraft are effectively grounded’

Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:59am, 19 Mar, 2022

