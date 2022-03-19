Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel on March 14. Photo: Reuters
US moves to ground Roman Abramovich plane and 99 others over Russia export violations
- The list includes 99 Boeing planes operated by Russian carriers as well as a Gulfstream G650 belonging to sanctioned Russian businessman Abramovich
- The US Commerce Department said in a statement the action means ‘international flights from Russia on these aircraft are effectively grounded’
Topic | Ukraine war
