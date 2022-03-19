Grey’s Anatomy cast from left, James Pickens Jr, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Isaiah Washington and TR Knight. Photo: ABC
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer suspended over possible medical fabrications
- Elisabeth Finch is alleged to have embellished elements of her life, some of which have been incorporated into her writing on the Shonda Rhimes-produced show
- Finch, whose other credits include The Vampire Diaries, No Ordinary Family and True Blood, has written more than a dozen episodes of the medical drama
Topic | United States
Grey’s Anatomy cast from left, James Pickens Jr, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Isaiah Washington and TR Knight. Photo: ABC