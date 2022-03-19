Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons accept the award for best picture for The Power of the Dog at the Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 13. Photo: Reuters
Oscars 2022: Everything you need to know about the 94th Academy Awards
- The Oscars will be held on March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California and hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes
- The Power of the Dog is the presumed front runner for best picture and best director, for Jane Campion
Topic | Academy Awards
Jane Campion, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons accept the award for best picture for The Power of the Dog at the Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 13. Photo: Reuters