Elected officials in the US House of Representatives have voted to ban all types of racial discrimination based on hair. The bill is explicitly aimed at protecting African-Americans who sometimes face discriminatory rules. Photo: AFP
US House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
- Black people who wear natural hairstyles such as Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists should not face bias in society, schools and the workplace, the US House said
- The bill now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. US President Joe Biden has already said he would sign the bill, known as the Crown Act, into law
Topic | Racism and prejudice
