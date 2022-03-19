A guard tower stands at the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Bishopville, South Carolina. The state has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. Photo: AP
A guard tower stands at the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Bishopville, South Carolina. The state has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in US state of South Carolina

  • The state Corrections Department said renovations had been completed on the death chamber in Columbia and that it was able to carry out a firing-squad execution
  • Legislation made the electric chair the state’s primary means of execution, while giving inmates the option of death by firing squad or lethal injection

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:07am, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A guard tower stands at the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Bishopville, South Carolina. The state has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. Photo: AP
A guard tower stands at the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Bishopville, South Carolina. The state has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE