A guard tower stands at the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Bishopville, South Carolina. The state has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. Photo: AP
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in US state of South Carolina
- The state Corrections Department said renovations had been completed on the death chamber in Columbia and that it was able to carry out a firing-squad execution
- Legislation made the electric chair the state’s primary means of execution, while giving inmates the option of death by firing squad or lethal injection
Topic | United States
A guard tower stands at the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Bishopville, South Carolina. The state has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. Photo: AP