Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman, in front of the 1964 painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” by Andy Warhol at Christie’s in New York on March 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait expected to fetch US$200 million at auction
- Christie’s said it expects the 1964 Shot Sage Blue Marilyn to become the most expensive 20th century artwork when it goes under the hammer in New York in May
- Pop artist Warhol produced five portraits of Monroe, all equal in size with different coloured backgrounds, in 1964
Topic | United States
Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman, in front of the 1964 painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” by Andy Warhol at Christie’s in New York on March 21. Photo: EPA-EFE