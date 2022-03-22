Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman, in front of the 1964 painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” by Andy Warhol at Christie’s in New York on March 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman, in front of the 1964 painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” by Andy Warhol at Christie’s in New York on March 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait expected to fetch US$200 million at auction

  • Christie’s said it expects the 1964 Shot Sage Blue Marilyn to become the most expensive 20th century artwork when it goes under the hammer in New York in May
  • Pop artist Warhol produced five portraits of Monroe, all equal in size with different coloured backgrounds, in 1964

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:57am, 22 Mar, 2022

