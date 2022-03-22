US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on March 21. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on March 21. Photo: AP
US expands travel bans on Chinese officials accused of persecuting ethnic and religious minorities

  • The move adds to visa restrictions originally imposed by the Trump administration over China’s treatment of Uygur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang
  • The State Department did not identify which officials would be subject to the expanded ban nor say how many would be affected

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:50am, 22 Mar, 2022

