US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on March 21. Photo: AP
US expands travel bans on Chinese officials accused of persecuting ethnic and religious minorities
- The move adds to visa restrictions originally imposed by the Trump administration over China’s treatment of Uygur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang
- The State Department did not identify which officials would be subject to the expanded ban nor say how many would be affected
Topic | United States
