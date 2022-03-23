Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Canada’s Justin Trudeau strikes surprise deal to keep power until 2025
- The arrangement between his ruling Liberal Party and the New Democratic Party will help the PM tackle issues such as the climate crisis and housing shortage
- The ‘supply and confidence agreement’ does not create a formal coalition, but could enable Trudeau’s minority government to last its entire four-year term
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle