Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s Justin Trudeau strikes surprise deal to keep power until 2025

  • The arrangement between his ruling Liberal Party and the New Democratic Party will help the PM tackle issues such as the climate crisis and housing shortage
  • The ‘supply and confidence agreement’ does not create a formal coalition, but could enable Trudeau’s minority government to last its entire four-year term

Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:09am, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
READ FULL ARTICLE