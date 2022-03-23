Then US special envoy for North Korea policy Joseph Yun speaks to the media in Bangkok, Thailand in December 2017. .Photo: AP
To counter China, US names Joseph Yun as envoy to lead Pacific Island talks
- Negotiations for US aid to the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau have languished, even as Beijing seeks a foothold in the region
- Yun previously served as US special envoy for North Korea under former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump
