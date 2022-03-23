Opening statements were heard at researcher Feng “Franklin” Tao’s trial in Kansas on Tuesday. Photo: University of Kansas via AP
US researcher Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao on trial over ‘secret’ China work
- The case is part of the US Justice Department’s China Initiative, which was ended last month following failed prosecutions and public criticism
- Prosecutors say Tao concealed work he did for China’s Fuzhou University when applying for US grants worth hundreds of thousands of dollars
Topic | US-China relations
Opening statements were heard at researcher Feng “Franklin” Tao’s trial in Kansas on Tuesday. Photo: University of Kansas via AP