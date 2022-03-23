Opening statements were heard at researcher Feng “Franklin” Tao’s trial in Kansas on Tuesday. Photo: University of Kansas via AP
Opening statements were heard at researcher Feng “Franklin” Tao’s trial in Kansas on Tuesday. Photo: University of Kansas via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US researcher Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao on trial over ‘secret’ China work

  • The case is part of the US Justice Department’s China Initiative, which was ended last month following failed prosecutions and public criticism
  • Prosecutors say Tao concealed work he did for China’s Fuzhou University when applying for US grants worth hundreds of thousands of dollars

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:36am, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Opening statements were heard at researcher Feng “Franklin” Tao’s trial in Kansas on Tuesday. Photo: University of Kansas via AP
Opening statements were heard at researcher Feng “Franklin” Tao’s trial in Kansas on Tuesday. Photo: University of Kansas via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE