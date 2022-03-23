A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US and UK reach deal to ease tariffs on steel and aluminium

  • The US will be able to import 500,000 tonnes of British steel a year duty free, while the US will end retaliatory duties on more than US$500 million in US goods
  • But any British steel company owned by a Chinese entity must undergo an audit of financial records to assess influence from Beijing

Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:50am, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE