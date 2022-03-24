Madeline Albright arrives for an event at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, London in December 2005. Photo: Reuters
Madeline Albright arrives for an event at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, London in December 2005. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

  • The tough-talking diplomat and pop culture feminist icon died of cancer, her family said on Twitter
  • During her term, Albright, a former refugee, had pressed for more action as the US hesitated to involve itself in the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:11am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Madeline Albright arrives for an event at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, London in December 2005. Photo: Reuters
Madeline Albright arrives for an event at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, London in December 2005. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE