Madeline Albright arrives for an event at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, London in December 2005. Photo: Reuters
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
- The tough-talking diplomat and pop culture feminist icon died of cancer, her family said on Twitter
- During her term, Albright, a former refugee, had pressed for more action as the US hesitated to involve itself in the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina
