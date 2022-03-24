The mice could once more sire pups four to six weeks after they were taken off the drug. Photo illustration: AFP
Male contraceptive pill found 99 per cent effective in mice

  • Scientists say the medication did not cause side effects and could enter human trials by the end of the year
  • It could mean more birth control options for men – aside from condoms and vasectomies – as well as more responsibility

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:31am, 24 Mar, 2022

