US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland in July 2018. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton over Russian collusion allegations
- The former president alleges that she and other democrats tried to rig the 2016 US election by tying his campaign to Moscow
- Trump is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, saying he has spent ‘in excess of US$24 million’ in defence costs, legal fees and related expenses
