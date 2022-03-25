US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington on March 10. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions China, North Korea and Russia entities for weapons proliferation

  • The State Department says Chinese firm Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment supplied Syria with controlled equipment
  • Two Russian companies and a North Korean entity were also sanctioned for transferring sensitive items to Pyongyang’s missile programme

Reuters

Updated: 7:32am, 25 Mar, 2022

