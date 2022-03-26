A logo is seen at China Telecom Corp’s offices in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
US watchdog adds China telecoms firms, Russia’s Kaspersky to national security threat list
- China Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA have joined Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp on the list
- Kaspersky is the first Russian firm designated; in the announcement, the FCC did not cite the Ukraine war or Biden’s warnings of potential Russian cyberattacks
