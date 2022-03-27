Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins on stage at the Lollapalooza 2022 music festival in Santiago, Chile on March 18. Photo: AFP
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50, dies in Colombia hotel; police investigating cause of death
- The band announced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, but did not give a cause of death
- An ambulance responded to an emergency call reporting a man experiencing chest pains. Hawkins did not respond to CPR, Bogota’s health department said
Topic | Obituaries
