Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins on stage at the Lollapalooza 2022 music festival in Santiago, Chile on March 18. Photo: AFP
Obituaries
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50, dies in Colombia hotel; police investigating cause of death

  • The band announced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, but did not give a cause of death
  • An ambulance responded to an emergency call reporting a man experiencing chest pains. Hawkins did not respond to CPR, Bogota’s health department said

Reuters
Updated: 12:49am, 27 Mar, 2022

