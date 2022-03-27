US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on March 15. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Joe Biden’s proposed budget to trim US$1 trillion from deficits over next decade
- In Biden’s proposal expected on Monday, the lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence after the coronavirus pandemic, as well as likely tax law changes
- Biden inherited from the Trump administration a budget deficit that was equal in size to 14.9 per cent of the entire US economy
Topic | United States
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on March 15. Photo: Getty Images / AFP