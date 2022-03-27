Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken address the media following a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on Sunday.
US tries to calm Israel and Arab allies ahead of possible Iran nuclear deal
- Biden administration has been working to restore 2015 nuclear deal, which curbed Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for billions in sanctions relief
- US Secretary of State Blinken in desert meeting with Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, UAE, Egypt; says US still committed to no Tehran nuclear weapon
Topic | Middle East
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken address the media following a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on Sunday.