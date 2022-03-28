Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 27. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 27. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Oscars 2022: Stars arrive on the red carpet ahead of revamped ceremony

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James and the cast of Japanese best picture nominee Drive My Car were among the first to arrive at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
  • Producers said they planned an upbeat show but will acknowledge the crisis in Ukraine, which has killed thousands

Updated: 7:52am, 28 Mar, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 27. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 27. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
