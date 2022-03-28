Politicians link hands at a landmark summit in Israel on Monday. Photo: AP
US, Arab states, Israel hold landmark meeting in desert kibbutz
- US Secretary of State Blinken in talks with UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, Israel to discuss issues including Ukraine and Iran nuclear negotiations
- Negev, Israel discussions taking place as US, European allies frustrated that Middle East nations have generally not distanced themselves from Moscow
Topic | Middle East
