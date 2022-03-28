A Canadian rhythmic gymnast is seen performing at the Commonwealth Games. File photo: Reuters
A Canadian rhythmic gymnast is seen performing at the Commonwealth Games. File photo: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canada gymnasts seek investigation into ‘toxic culture, abusive practices’

  • More than 70 current, former Olympic and national gymnasts call for independent investigation in hope of ‘forcing change’
  • They want Sport Canada to ensure next generation of gymnasts ‘is not subject to same physical and psychological trauma’

Topic |   Canada
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:10am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Canadian rhythmic gymnast is seen performing at the Commonwealth Games. File photo: Reuters
A Canadian rhythmic gymnast is seen performing at the Commonwealth Games. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE