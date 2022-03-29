A worker checks photovoltaic modules used for small solar panels at a factory in Haian in China’s Jiangsu province in January. Photo: AFP
US to probe if Chinese firms are evading solar tariffs via Southeast Asian factories
- Manufacturers may be sending components to countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia for assembly before shipping finished products to the US
- The investigation threatens to upend the American solar sector, which depends heavily on panels from Asia
